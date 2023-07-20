Paul Rodriguez filmed himself up to the last breath

With a GoPro camera attached to his helmet, Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Juneau, Alaska, unintentionally recorded himself drowning in a glacial lake. His corpse has not yet been located, according to officials who found the camera, they said on Tuesday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, teams would keep looking in Mendenhall Lake for Rodriguez’s body.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email.

The helmet was discovered, according to DeSpain, near the lake, as troopers received it on Monday.

Rodriguez is thought to have vanished on July 11 in or near the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area, according to Juneau police.

Rodriguez’s truck had been sitting at the recreation area since July 11 when Forest Service workers noticed it and discovered to whom the truck was registered.

Paul Rodriguez before the tragedy

Rodriguez’s son, Jaden Rodriguez, said that his father was a good man who loved the great outdoors and engaging in hobbies such as snowboarding, paddle boarding, and fishing. Rodriguez was also a talented photographer, the son said.

Jaden also claimed that his father frequently reminded him of the fact that life is short. His father likewise confided to him that his life changed when he found God.

“He was a good person,” the son reminisced.

Police say Rodriguez’s roommate last saw him on July 10. Some of Rodriguez’s friends testified that he posted a picture of a kayak on a beach on social media on July 11 that appeared to be close to Nugget Falls, which is located in the recreation area and along the lake.

Then on July 11, police discovered a kayak on the lake that they claimed matched the description that Rodriguez had posted.

Authorities started a search as they pieced the puzzle together. They also concluded that the skilled photographer did what he loved most up to the end.

