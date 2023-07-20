Twitter users angry at confidential memo suggesting exemptions for transgender service members’ deployments and fitness standards

The uproar of conservatives against the transgender movement has always been a popular topic. However, the recent leaked memo alleges that transgender service members may be able to skip deployments and receive waivers for physical and fitness standards. Conservatives are not happy with this information.

This 34-page memo that is currently on Dossier.today is providing information on the extensive benefits offered to military personnel who identify as transgender. Furthermore, at the beginning of President Biden’s term he began allowing transgender individuals to serve for the army.

Since then, the Biden Administration is progressively expanding the benefits to this group. This is resulting in recognition and support from the Defense Department. There are several important things in the document which is available on Dossier.

Conservatives disagreeing with transgender service members receiving special benefits

When taking hormones, transgender IDing service members may avoid deployment for up to 300 days. After that, they can ask for another exemption. Basically, once they identify as trans, they are no longer held accountable for any relevant military standards & operations. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 18, 2023

Furthermore, Jordan Schachtel, the publisher of Dossier states that these individuals will receive exemption for 300 days if they’re taking hormones. In addition to this, he states that if an army personnel identifies as trans, they would not be accountable for the operations of their military service.

They hinder it regardless. I served 28 years and don’t want anyone who is delusional about their gender in a foxhole with me. — Gerry Dail (@DailGerry) July 18, 2023

Following that, conservatives are stating that these exemptions are hindering the military procedures and processes. The cons are that they cost more due to their hormone treatment, and they are not combat ready. A 28 year veteran states that he does not want to have someone who is in confusion with their own gender on the battle ground with him.

I don't know where American values went, but they ain't here anymore. I suspect that polling on this would show a majority in favor of it. — Alice in Chains in Winterland (@CPalmerEldritch) July 18, 2023

Twitter users claim that the US military is now an LGBTQ+ club rather than its original purpose to protect Americans. Many are blaming the Democrats for the decline of American society. Furthermore, others state that even if a poll was done on this, a good chunk of Americans will still support this decision.

Literally would rather take hrt than get blown up in a trench by a drone in Kiev. — The©️aR💲potteR™️ (@Christo1669) July 18, 2023

Potential draft dodgers are claiming that they find this a cool way to avoid military combat. Furthermore, others are stating they’d rather wear a dress than fighting a war against the Russians.

