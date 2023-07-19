Conservatives are pointing out that Twitter is more successful than Zuckerberg’s Threads 

The whole woke agenda of replacing Twitter’s freedom of speech with something quite controlled like Threads is appearing to be failing. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that restriction on speech will never be a success, especially in the age of the internet. However, it is rather unfortunate to see a sharp decline on the platform.

According to Complex, Meta’s Threads, a platform made to compete with Twitter, is witnessing a decrease in usage among its subscribers. This data is from Sensor Tower and Similarweb. In addition to this, despite a booming start with a remarkable 100 million sign ups in just five days, it appears that interest in the new app is waning.

Other platforms are stating that the number of daily active users on Threads is dropping by 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday in comparison to Saturday. Furthermore, the time spent on the app is also decreasing by 50%, from 20 minutes to 10 minutes. Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at Sensor Tower, describes Threads’ initial launch as groundbreaking. However, it seems the contrary now.

Twitter users rallying their viewpoints regarding Threads

Threads is dead already another Mark Zuckerberg failure — 𝒥αкe (@AuthenticJake11) July 18, 2023

Users are claiming that Threads is another failure done by Mark Zuckerberg. This is in lieu of his declining Metaverse platform. Despite this, there are individuals supporting the Facebook founder. They claim that he still owns successful platforms with the likes of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

I never used Threads 😂 — undefined (@undefined6514) July 18, 2023

Following that, conservatives are stating that the leftists have been calling Threads the “Twitter killer”. Unfortunately for them, the platform is seemingly declining badly for now. However, it may receive a significant rise in the future, but currently, it will be bud of jokes among social media users.

What data? Cause its already linked to Instagram which already has the users data — Duke Anane (@ananeduke) July 18, 2023

There are a number of conspiracy theorists debating among each other with the likes of a major company like Meta releasing Threads in terms of data collection. However, it is clearly linked to Instagram. Thus, if they were to collect any information, it would’ve probably have been given through Instagram anyways.

