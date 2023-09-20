Rolling stone’s Wenner removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for racism and misogyny

Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner has been fired from the position on the board of directors due to racist and misogynistic comments he made. His comments on black as well as female artists have resulted in shock and have been receiving a ton of brickbats.

Wenner was interviewed by the New York Times on September 15 on his soon to be released book titled “The Masters”. The book chronicles interviews he did with musicians such as Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan and he was questioned as to why he only interviewed white men.

Wenner and a shocking answer

The 77-year-old answer was shocking as he said it was because black and female musicians were not as articulate.

His exact words were, “Just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level,” he said of the women.

Of the black artists he said, ….”you know Stevie Wonder genius right? I supposed when you use a word as broad as ‘masters’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

“For public relations sake, I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism,” said Wenner.

Although he later apologized for the remarks, the damage was obviously already done with back pedaling a difficult thing to do.

No specific reason

The Cleveland based magazine followed suit in announcing his dismissal without giving a specific reason, issuing the following statement; Jann Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Wenner had a controlling stake in the magazine up to 2017 after which he sold his stake for $110 million. Rolling Stone is published every month with a focus on pop culture, music and politics.

