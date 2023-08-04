Rumours are saying Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have split

Allegedly, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have parted ways, but insiders close to the celebrity couple refute these claims. It’s worth noting that Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott ended their relationship around January this year, despite having two children together.

Since her breakup with Scott, Jenner has been occupied with managing her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which is valued at billions of dollars.

Jenner Dating Chalamet after breakup with Scott

Several months after her split with Scott, Jenner was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Timothee Chalamet, the actor known for his role as Wonka.

Speculation about their alleged breakup has arisen due to the absence of recent photographs of Jenner and Chalamet together. However, sources close to the couple have revealed to TMZ that they are still happily together after seven months.

Their relationship started when they met at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week earlier in the year, and they started seeing each other as early as April.

Still together

Despite ongoing rumours, sources close to the celebrities have dismissed claims that Chalamet made negative remarks about Jenner, emphasizing that not everything reported should be taken as fact.

Although the couple used to be seen publicly together, engaging in taco dates and secret rendezvous, they have since kept a low profile with their outings.

According to an insider close to Jenner, there is a possibility of reconciliation with Travis Scott, as part of her motivation for dating Chalamet was to move on from her past relationship. However, no official statements have been made by Jenner regarding her relationship status with Scott or Chalamet.

Past relationships

Jenner and Scott were together for about five years and they share two children together, Stormi, 5 and Aire, 18 months. Aire was born in February 2022. Despite not being together, Scott and Jenner are good friends and are in good terms. As for Chalamet, he has dated Eiza Gonzalez and Lily-Rose Depp.

