Rupert Murdoch to marry for the fifth time at 92

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch will marry for the fifth time at 92. In a New York post report which he owns he said,

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

Murdoch will marry Ann Lesley Smith, 66 who was married to country singer and radio and tv executive Chester Smith.

The duo plan to get married in the summer.

Rupert Murdoch Marries

“We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together,” said Rupert Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch has six children from his first three marriages. His fourth wife was former supermodel Jerry Hall whom he divorced last year.

Smith who is a widow said, “I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs. For us both it’s a gift from God,” she added.

The couple met in September 2022 at a function at his Moraga vineyard in Bel Air California. Smith has been married twice before, she married into the Huntington family and then later to Chester Smith.

“I’ve been rich and I’ve been poor, rich and then poor. I’m not ivory-towering it… A lot of people haven’t through a lot, and they pontificate on stuff they’ve read in a book.”

Murdoch is currently also embroiled in a Fox News scandal. Fox is defending itself from a US$1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

Murdoch’s Machines

Dominion is saying that the cable television network is amplifying claims that Dominion voting machines were used to rig the election against Republican Donald Trump, in favour of his rival Joe Biden.

Fox defended its coverage arguing that it was newsworthy and that the company was protected by the first amendment of the US constitution.

NOTE: Photo above is from Wikipedia – worldeconomicforum at https://www.flickr.com., CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

