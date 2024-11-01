Russia slaps Google with a staggering $20 decillion fine—What’s behind the massive penalty?

In an unprecedented legal standoff, Russia is targeting tech giant Google with a staggering demand for over 2 undecillion rubles—an amount so colossal it features a “2” followed by an astounding 36 zeroes.

A penalty so huge it overshadows global economy

In a CNN report, this exorbitant fine, roughly equivalent to $20 decillion or $20 billion trillion trillion, dwarfs even the entire global economy, which the International Monetary Fund estimates at around $110 trillion.

The conflict arises from Google’s decision to block several pro-Russian channels on YouTube, a move that does not sit well with the Kremlin.

According to Russian state media TASS, a court has ordered Google to reinstate these channels, and penalties for non-compliance will double every week.

An “absurd” amount

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the absurdity of the figure, admitting he could barely pronounce it, yet emphasized that the sum carries significant “symbolism”.

He asserted that Google should not hinder the broadcasting rights of Russian media on its platform.

In a recent earnings report, Google acknowledged “ongoing legal matters” in Russia, referring to mounting civil judgments related to the blocking of accounts, including those tied to sanctioned entities.

However, the tech titan downplayed the potential financial impact, stating it doesn’t expect these issues to materially affect its earnings.

The ban

According to Forbes, YouTube took a bold stand in March 2022, by announcing a ban on channels linked to Russian state media, including RT and Sputnik.

This decision came in response to the channels’ content regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was found to violate YouTube’s policies against denying or trivializing significant violent events.

Initially, these channels were blocked across Europe, with a swift global rollout following suit. In just ten days, YouTube reported the removal of over 1,000 channels and more than 15,000 videos. However, the exact total of removed channels remains unclear.

Since 2020, Google has been facing hefty fines of 100,000 rubles (approximately $1,028) daily after Russian state outlets Tsargrad and RIA FAN successfully sued for the blocking of their YouTube channels. These fines have been escalating each week, as reported by Reuters.

Adding to the tension, around 17 Russian TV channels have filed lawsuits against Google in Russian courts, further complicating the situation.

Bankruptcy in the offing? Google says “no”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Google scaled back its operations in the country but has not fully exited, unlike many other U.S. tech companies.

While its services, including Search and YouTube, remain operational, Google’s local subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy after the government seized its bank accounts.

As the situation escalates, all eyes are on how this legal battle will unfold and whether the Kremlin’s audacious demands will reshape the relationship between major tech companies and state powers.