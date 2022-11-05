Ryan Reynolds to receive The People’s Icon Award

- Advertisement -

One of Hollywood’s most favourite actors Ryan Reynolds will receive The People’s Icon Award on December 6 at the People’s Choice Awards 2022.

Reynolds is not just an award-winning actor but also a producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur. Previous recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

The actor has also been nominated this year for The Comedy Movie Star of 2022 and the Male Movie Star of 2022 for The Adam Project.

“In an endeavor – whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with The People’s Icon award at this year’s show,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

His career trajectory started with the an unassuming role in the 90’s television sitcom Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place and he later moved on to films with a number of hit movies and romantic comedies under his belt such as The Proposal, Definitely Maybe, Green Lantern, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Pokémon.

He is now most famous for his role as the dead pan character Deadpool in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool film and he will soon be seen in Deadpool 3 as well.

Reynolds will be appearing in the musical comedy Spirited with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer on November 18 on Apple TV+.

Reynolds fame isn’t just limited to the big screen as Wall Street Journal, Fast Company and AdWeek have all featured him for being one of the most creative voices in the industry.

Fans who wish to vote for Reynolds can do so via the official People’s Choice Awards website until November 9. Each category can be voted for no more than 25 times per day.

