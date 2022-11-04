Stranger Things and Enola Holmes’ Mille Bobby Brown is a millionaire at 18

- Advertisement -

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things is just 18 years old and is already a self-made millionaire. While most teenagers are trying to figure out further study options and trying to earn money doing odd jobs and babysitting, this teen has managed to accumulate quite a bit of wealth acting in four seasons of the super hit series Stranger Things.

In addition to that, she also has plenty of endorsements and a beauty brand to boot. Her beauty brand is called Florence and she and her family are the majority stakeholders.

According to Deadline each of the core cast of kids featured in the Stranger Things series earned around USD$30,000 per episode in the first two seasons. In season 3 most of them negotiated for more and earned a whopping USD$250,000 an episode.

Millie Bobby Brown first appeared in a Calvin Klein By Appointment advertisement and then signed on to IMG models in 2017. One year later she appeared in Moncler’s summer campaign.

Brown also appeared in commercials for Citigroup which launched a sneaker collection with Converse in 2019. She also became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in April.

She then earned a further one million for her first film debut in Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

According to Celebrity Net Worth for the role in Enola Holmes (2019) earned Millie Bobby Brown $6.1 million and she has been promised $7.5 million for the sequel!

The sequel starts streaming on Netflix on November 4. Enola Holmes 2 sees Sherlock Holmes sister, Enola taking on her first case as a detective tasked with solving the mystery of a missing girl. The youngest sibling in the Holmes family she is headstrong and defies societal expectations of her time with her strong will and eccentric personality.

Going forward she is set to play a princess in Damsel in 2023. Really not bad at all for an 18-year-old!

Read More News:

- Advertisement 2-

Super Junior: Learn more about this South Korean boy band

Related Posts

No related posts.