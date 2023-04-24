This year is the ‘saddest, hardest moments’ for Hailey Bieber

The beginning of the year 2023 has not been easy for Hailey Bieber and she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her experience.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” the model, 26, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 19. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

In a second post, Hailey Bieber issued a message to those who are going through personal struggles as well.

Growing better together

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she added. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”

It is believed that her struggles came from her alleged feud with Selena Gomez, who is an ex of her husband Justin Bieber. Gomez went on TikTok to show that she had over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then shared a photo with Bieber where they showed their own professional-looking brows.

Hailey On Online feud

Gomez wrote that she is a “fan of Kylie”. However, she also commented on fan-made TikToks shading Bieber, writing “I love you” to one fan who slammed the Rhode founder for being a “nepo baby” and a “mean girl.”

Gomez and Bieber also spoke out about the out-of-control online discourse in March.

Calling a truce

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she shared in another March 24 Instagram post. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful,” wrote Bieber.

And while the 26-year-old noted social media can be “an incredible way to connect and build community,” she said it can also cause “extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

