From Tasting to Learning: Sake Meguri 2023 Showcases the Best of Japanese Sake and Culture

Sake, a traditional Japanese beverage with more than 2,500 years of history, has been gaining popularity among younger audiences around the world. In Singapore, Sake.sg, an organisation that has been bringing in a diverse range of sake from breweries all over Japan since 1999, has taken notice of this trend and is organising the inaugural ‘Sake Meguri 2023’ event on 22 July 2023 at Peridot 201-203 @ MAX Atria, Singapore Expo.

The event is a great opportunity for sake enthusiasts to taste more than 200 prime sake labels from selected breweries in Japanese prefectures. Representatives from 18 leading sake breweries in Japan will also be flying in specially for the event to share the story, culture, and history behind the sakes they will be bringing in.

Sake Meguri

The organisers aim to highlight the rich cultural heritage of sake breweries in Japan and provide an experiential journey to its attendees. The event will expose more Singaporeans to the ever-expanding world of sake beverages, and attendees will have access to a wide selection of high-end and rare sakes, including Born Chogin, TANAKA1789xCHARTIER Blend 001, Masumi Junmai Daiginjo Nakadori Nanago, Nanbubijin All Koji, Hakkaisan Junmai Daiginjo 8 years Snow Aged, and more.

But ‘Sake Meguri 2023’ is not just about the enjoyment of sake, it is also an opportunity to explore the cultural and business aspects of this traditional Japanese beverage. Each stage of the brewing process is carefully managed to produce the resulting characteristics of sake. From the polishing of the rice to yeast and fermentation, the brewing process is a delicate balance of science, art, and tradition. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the history and culture of each sake and the intricacies of sake brewing.

Sake has always been an integral part of Japanese culture, and the rising popularity of this traditional beverage presents an opportunity for businesses to expand their reach globally. Sake exports from Japan have been increasing over the years, with exports to the United Kingdom, the United States, and China making up most of its export markets.

- Advertisement -

With ‘Sake Meguri 2023’, the organisers hope to showcase the unique aromas and profiles of each type of sake and introduce customers to the art of brewing sake using different types of water, rice, and yeasts. Through this journey, they hope to educate attendees about the intricacies of sake brewing and make the experience more enjoyable and engaging.

Master Sake Sommelier

In addition to the tasting sessions, attendees can also attend masterclasses conducted by Sake sommeliers such as Joshua Kalinan, Master Sake Sommelier and Sake Sommelier of the year 2018. The masterclasses provide a glimpse into the world of sakes, with opportunities to learn about tasting notes, flavour profiles, and how unique types of sake are brewed.

‘Sake Meguri 2023’ is an event that celebrates the cultural and business aspects of sake. It provides an opportunity for businesses to expand their reach globally and for sake enthusiasts to explore the rich cultural heritage of sake breweries in Japan. With a wide selection of high-end and rare sakes and access to masterclasses conducted by Sake sommeliers, the event is a must-attend for anyone who wants to learn more about the world of sake.

Early-bird tickets for the event go on sale from May and is priced at $58 per ticket (U.P. $65), $199 (U.P. $220) for a group of 4, and $399 (U.P. $520) for 10 persons to attend. Each ticket includes a goodie bag worth more than $40 and a complimentary Riedal glass. On top of that, attendees will also have access to exclusive ‘Star Buy’ sake promotions of up to 50% off.

Tickets can be purchased via www.sakemeguri.sg/product-category/tickets/

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts