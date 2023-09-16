Salma Hayek says exercising is hard and promotes meditation instead

At 57 years old Salma Hayek still looks amazing and she continues to keep looking her best as she appeared at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her film El Sabor de la Navidad.

At the premiere she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about some of her beauty secrets and the key to looking so young. In an Instagram post on her 57th birthday on September 5, she posted that she was so happy to be alive and thanked her friends and family for their support. She also spoke about how her health and work kept her going.

When asked how she maintains her beach body, the actress said that she attributes it to daily meditation.

“I really believe it is. People say it’s exercising. I think it’s meditation. You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard… It’s really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park because it’s my own form of it. You sit in a moment with yourself – that’s already meditation. But I do it every day.”

Hayek also spoke very highly about her co-star in Marvel’s The Eternals, Angelina Jolie saying that their bond was constantly growing. On what she loves about Jolie she said, “Everything. She’s been very very enriching in my life, in so many ways – as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists.”

Meditation

On her meditation practice she said time flies when she meditates as “she’s in the zone.”

She told Kelly Ripa on the podcast “Let’s Talk off Camera,” “I know what it is. Because a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time. It’s so much fun. It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations.

Hayek says that when she doesn’t meditate she feel a big change in her body. Her face feels like its dropping and all her issues flare up; a herniated disc, problems in her neck, hip and ankles and she feels like she is breaking down.

The photo above is from Wikipedia