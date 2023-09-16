Taylor Swift loses $12,000 diamond ring at the VMAs

During the 2023 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift had a memorable night, which was unfortunately dimmed perhaps when her eventful evening included a mishap – the apparent loss of part of her diamond ring.

Other than that, it was filled with fan excitement over *NSYNC, dancing to Shakira, and winning an impressive nine Moon Person trophies.

Swift, who sported a VMAs look reminiscent of her “Reputation” era, wore an array of gold and silver jewelry. At some point in the night, it appeared that one of the rings she was wearing broke, and the moment was captured by a camera focused solely on her.

Diamond Ring falls off

A clip of the broadcast from that Tuesday night was shared on social media by a Swift fan account, showing what seems to be the diamond from the center of her ring falling off as she watched the ceremony. In the footage, Swift can be seen enlisting venue staff to help search for the missing stone, with one person even using a flashlight to aid in the search.

In true Swift fashion, she made a concerned facial expression during this ordeal, turning it into a viral moment. It’s unclear from the clip whether she eventually found the missing ring, and she didn’t wear it on stage when accepting her VMAs after the incident.

Van Cleef & Arpels vintage ring

The diamond ring in question is a vintage onyx and diamond ring from Van Cleef & Arpels, valued at $12,000 and provided by Joseph Saidian & Sons, the New York City jewelry dealer. The same dealer also supplied jewelry to Bebe Rexha and Saweetie for their 2023 VMAs looks.

She won nine out of the 11 categories she was nominated for, bringing her total career VMA wins to 23, making her the second-highest winner in VMA history, with Beyoncé holding the top spot.

Scoring awards

Swift’s song “Anti-Hero” received awards for song of the year, best pop video, best direction, best cinematography, and best visual effects, along with the prestigious video of the year award, making her the first person to win it four times.

She also secured wins for artist of the year, show of the summer for her Eras Tour, and album of the year for “Midnights.”

