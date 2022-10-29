What scares Sam Milby the most relating to social media

- Advertisement -

Manila, Oct. 28 — Unlike most celebrities, Sam Milby is not that active on social media.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old Sam Milby reiterated it is a “personal choice.”

“I understand that it’s part of the job – sharing with fans – and I want to. It’s just, ang problema kasi sa social media – I understand that there are a lot of fans out there, a lot of supporters, but it’s also toxic,” he said.

“We live in a society where we love to judge, we love to hide behind some profile. I’m not bothered, it’s just so much toxicity and sometimes I’m more afraid para sa mga bata ngayon,” he added.

“Their sense of identity is solely: ‘Oh my gosh hindi nag-li-like ang mga tao ng photo ko’ and ‘May comments na ganito and that.'”

Sam Milby reiterated how this connects to depression and suicide rates going up.

“I feel like the intention of social media before was good. But now, especially, I feel sad with the Filipino culture – we love to bash people and judge.”

This is also why he and his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, make details of their relationship “private” as much as possible.

Anyway, Bulletin Entertainment caught up with Sam Milby during the online media conference of Star Magic’s October Flex issue.

Flex is a digital video magazine that champions modern masculinity.

- Advertisement 2-

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

Stars, filmmakers hit the carpet for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Related Posts