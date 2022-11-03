Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh to play lead role in film

- Advertisement -

Known for her role in medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and more recently in Killing Eve where she played Eve Polastri a fictional agent tracking down an assassin, Sandra Oh has been making waves in Hollywood.

The actress is now set to star in Can I Get a Witness which is a futuristic film where ‘death is everyone’s job’ in order to save the planet.

The project which is in development is one of four new movies being launched by the American Film market this week by Canada’s Mongrel International, a division of Toronto-based independent film distributor Mongrel Media.

In this dystopian thriller set in future, the planet is no longer sustainable and in such a world, the old are required to sacrifice themselves to save the planet while younger citizens document their deaths. The movie will be directed by Ann-Marie Fleming.

Fleming and Sandra Oh have in the past worked together on the animated feature Window Horses in 2016.

Sandra Oh was most recently heard in the Pixar film Turning Red and the film received good reviews for its handling of immigration and cultural traditions.

In an interview with Radio Times, she said, “I was very very moved by that. You know, as a child of immigrants, you are constantly having this kind of pull between love and filial duty and then your own independence.

But that’s what it is – one to become an independent adult, but two, that’s how you actually move, and you change culture.

“I think it’s important to always empathise with the other person, the other side. And I think Pixar has this incredible talent at telling stories without villains. There’s no villain in the story. And because there is no villain between parent and child, it’s just complicated, different opinions, they clash, it’s inevitable.”

The actress’ break out role was in Grey’s Anatomy where she played Dr Christina Yang. Sandra Oh left the series in 2014.

