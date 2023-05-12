George Santos still running for reelection despite indictment

Despite the charges against him, U.S. Rep George Santos is bent on running for reelection in 2024. He has recently posted a link to Twitter to a fundraising page for his reelection campaign.

“I’m going to fight my battle, I’m going to deliver, I’m going to fight the witch hunt, I’m going to take care of clearing my name and I look forward to doing that.”

That’s George Santos speaking after being taken into custody and indicted on 13 charges. If convicted, he is facing 20 years in prison.

Brave words for someone who has admitted to so many lies.

“The fight is real & I’m OVER the target, I need your support to keep me fighting for freedom,” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

Santos – ‘not guilty’

He entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges, such as wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to Congress. The court set his bond at $500,000, and the next court hearing for the case is scheduled for June 30.

After his court appearance, Santos spoke with reporters and reaffirmed his intention to run for Congress in the future.

He expressed confidence in proving his innocence but was uncertain about his chances of winning the election, stating that it was up to the people to decide.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared that he will not back Santos’ bid for reelection. When asked by reporters on Tuesday if he would urge Santos to step down, McCarthy replied that he would do so only if Santos were found guilty.

- Advertisement -

He further stated that he would demand Santos’ resignation if the House Ethics Committee concludes that he has violated any laws.

In a report from Reuters, McCarthy was quoted as saying about Santos’ bid for reelection: “Santos has a lot going on. I think he has other things to focus on in his life other than running for re-election.”

Read More News

Guilty verdict clears Trump of rape, brands him a predator

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts