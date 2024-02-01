Vishnu Saravanan secures India’s first-ever quota to the Paris Olympics in sailing

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured the country’s first Olympic quota in sailing on Tuesday, January 30, in a magnificent demonstration of skill and perseverance. Taking on the difficult conditions of the ILCA World Championship in Adelaide, Australia, Saravanan achieved an impressive 26th place.

But his real triumph was revealed when he reached fifth place in the Olympic quota rankings. In the end, this outstanding display secured his well-earned place at the next Games in Paris later this year. Along with showcasing his skill on the waves, Saravanan’s voyage is a significant accomplishment for India in the sailing world.

Saravanan’s mettle

Men’s One-Person Dinghy Event: Fifty-three sailors representing fifty-three countries engaged in a furious maritime fight in Adelaide during the ILCA World Championship in 2024. Only seven sailors, including Vishnu from India, secured Olympic berths after ten fierce races. Mohit Saini made a great attempt, but he just missed the cut. Vishnu’s ability and perseverance have led him to become the only Indian competitor in sailing at the Olympics in Paris.

Saravanan proved his mettle on the global scene by finishing the ILCA Championship 2024 with an outstanding score of 174. The 24-year-old added a stunning accomplishment to his resume when he won the bronze medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Even though Vishnu did not receive a medal from his adventure in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he is motivated to make up for it in the future Paris Olympics.

A shining example of India’s athletic ability, Vishnu is one of the 38 individual athletes and the Indian Men’s Hockey team that have already qualified. More athletes are anticipated to confirm their positions as excitement mounts, ensuring a strong Indian presence at the Games. India’s hopes for the Olympics are made more exciting by Vishnu’s desire for atonement and national glory.

