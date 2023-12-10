International UK US politics

What Scientists have to say about UK’s new immigration rules

ByYoko Villarin

December 10, 2023
Scientists

In a move that left its citizens blindsided, the UK announced earlier this month that it plans to implement a set of measures that will significantly decrease the country’s net migration.

The new and more stringent measures, which were prompted by the rise in net migration to 745,000 last year, are going to have the following key points:

  1. one, that it will raise the salary requirement for skilled workers to a staggering £38,700 (from £26,200) per year;
  2. two, that it will increase the minimum income requirement for British citizens who plan to bring in their partner or foreign family member to the same aforementioned amount (from £18,600);
  3. three, that it will prohibit care workers from bringing in their family members; four, that it will increase the healthcare surcharge to £1,035; and five, that it will limit the number of students who are on graduate visas to bring in their family members.

Upon seeing the new rules, the citizens and immigrants could not help but wonder if the move would ultimately prove beneficial in the future since it would result in the loss of 300,000 essential workers, which unfortunately includes researchers.

The worry for the scientists

According to C&EN, several intellectuals and scientists have already expressed their worries about the new immigration regulations and how they will affect their lives and their respective departments.

Daniel Rathbone, an interim executive director of the Campaign for Science and Engineering, warned that the proposed modifications, along with substantial hikes in visa fees earlier this year, could make the UK less and less of a desirable destination for the best and brightest minds in the world.

Meanwhile, Ben Sheldon, a zoologist at the University of Oxford, said that once the restrictions are put into place,  the country will receive fewer applications from foreign candidates for postdoctoral positions and that there aren’t nearly enough excellent PhD candidates to fill positions only from inside.

In addition to scientists, workers from other sectors have also started to speak out about the issue, stating that the new regulations have caused them to rethink their stay in the UK.

Despite all the woes going around, the government remained keen on setting the plan in motion.

Read More News

Gen-Z woman claims she will only have baby if her spouse pays her $315,000 a year

Cover Photo: IG

Related Post

International Asia

China’s former foreign minister Qin Gang ‘demoted to low-level publishing job’

September 10, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Lara Trump releases tribute song to first responders, panned on social media

September 3, 2024
US politics Celebrity Entertainment

The View host Ana Navarro roasts Megyn Kelly, calling her a dismal failure for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

August 30, 2024

You missed

Malaysia

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim accused of political vendetta amid anti-corruption probes

September 27, 2024 Abhijit
India

US to help India build semiconductor plant to make chips for Indian and US armed forces

September 27, 2024 Abhijit
Singapore

Singapore struggles to revive ailing stock market amid pessimism

September 27, 2024 Abhijit
China

China launches stimulus blitz to hit 5 per cent growth target

September 27, 2024 Abhijit