The secrets of Heidi Klum looking like a supermodel at 50

Heidi Klum still has it, even at 50, she still maintains her supermodel body. Her 11.4 million followers want to know how and according to The Daily Mail she starts her day with a low-fat and high-protein breakfast comprising of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth.

Rumour has it that the Victoria’s Secret model only consumes 900 calories a a day and that she weighs just 138 pounds with her Amazonian height.

Dietary preferences

Klum says she avoids takeout at all costs. She once told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t really have a specific diet, I just eat very healthfully. I start with great smoothies in the morning. I also have four children so we cook a lot. I don’t really eat out a lot. I think when you eat out a lot or order food in a lot it gets a little tricky because you don’t know what people are putting in there.”

The model says she cooks three big meals daily for her husband Tom Kaulitz and her children, Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16 and Lou, 13.

Timing is everything

Klum’s family eats dinner by 6 pm every night which means they have lots of time to digest their food before sleep.

Her eldest daughter has just started her career in modelling and the duo were recently given brickbats for a lingerie shoot they did together. They were criticized for the shoot they did last year but the duo still stripped down for a second time for Italian brand Intimissimi earlier this year.

Advice

In an interview with The Daily Mail Heidi said that the best advice she can give her children is to always be happy with what they see in the mirror and to find a career doing something they like.

“Really dig deep and find something that you love doing and also something that you believe you can be really good at. But other than that we [only] live once. So let’s have fun while we’re here. That’s what I tell them.”

