Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault team up for Netflix’s Seesaw Monster

Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault will both produce and star in Seesaw Monster, a book adaptation from Japanese crime thriller author Kotaro Isaka.

Isaka also wrote Maria Beetle which was made into the film Bullet Train and earned Sony Pictures $239 million. Netflix describes Seesaw Monster as a “comedy two-handler where Hathaway and Hayek Pinault will play rivals forced to work together.”

According to the book, the story revolves around the Showa era (1926-1989) and 2050 and is between a wife and her mysterious mother-in-law. The wife starts to question her mother-in-law’s past and once she discovers the truth, all hell breaks out.

Hathaway and Hayek Pinault will apparently play rivals who are forced to work together. The duo will also co-produce the film, with Hathaway using her production house Somewhere Pictures and Hayek through hers which is Ventanarosa Productions.

They will do so together with Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans for Weed Road Productions and Ryosuke Seagusa and Yuma Terada for CTB Inc. Yuma Terada also produced Bullet Train. The director is yet to be confirmed.

Hathaway was last seen in HBO Max’s adaptation of The Witches and also in autobiographical drama Armageddon Time. She also played the enigmatic wife of WeWork founder Adam Neumann in AppleTV+ series WeCrashed.

She will be seen next in Eileen with Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham and Marin Ireland.

She also has two other films coming out soon, She Came To Me with Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage and Mothers’ Instinct with Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles.

Hayek Pinault was last seen as Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott’s crime drama House of Gucci and she also starred in Marvel’s Eternals. She will soon be lending her voice to Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. She is set to appear next to Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance in February 2023.

