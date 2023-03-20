Selena Gomez is first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is now the first woman on Instagram to hit 400 million followers on Friday (March 17). When she reached 381 million followers less than a month ago, she passed Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on the social media platform.

Gomez is the most followed woman on Instagram while soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person in general with 562 million followers. Lionel Messi comes in second with 442 million followers.

Gomez posted a realistic entry

The Disney alum’s most recent post was a stunning makeup-free selfie with the simple caption, “Violet Chemistry,” which is a track title from Cyrus’ freshly dropped eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Gomez’s experience with Instagram is a reminder of the potential dangers of social media and the importance of taking a break from it when necessary. “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health,” Gomez explained.

“The unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself”, she said.

Taking a break

On the day she surpassed Jennifer Lopez as the most followed female on Instagram, Selena Gomez posted a photo with the remark, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social).” The stunning image showed Gomez wearing a black dress and carrying a cocktail glass.

Several of the singer’s followers have been delighted at the news, dubbing the diva as ‘the queen of Instagram’.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote: ‘Selena Gomez is once again the most followed woman on Instagram. Queen is back!’

Another user said: ‘She’s back on her throne. Selena, queen of Instagram!’ while a third called her: ‘The OG queen of Instagram’.

A fourth said: ‘Selena Gomez is now the most followed female artist on Instagram and Tiktok. A global queen.’

