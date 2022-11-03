Selena Gomez tells all in Apple TV+ documentary

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez is baring her soul in the Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. She is open about her medical diagnosis and candidly about her struggle with lupus and bipolar disorder in the film.

“Let me make you a promise. I’ll only tell you my darkest secrets.” In the documentary, the singer talks about her 2016 stay at a psychiatric facility and the shocking way her mother learned about it.

She also confessed that she always wonders if she will have to spend the rest of her life being associated with Justin Bieber and if she will ever be ‘good enough just being herself.

“I found having a relationship with bipolar and myself, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now. I think I needed to go through that to be who I am and I am going to keep going through it, but I’m really happy. I’m at peace. I’m angry. I’m sad. I’m competent. I’m full of doubt. I’m a work in progress. I am enough. I am Selena.”

The singer said that in 2016 the Revival Tour had done her in. She had to cancel it and check into a psychiatric facility. After 55 performances, “I sometimes wake up and I feel like I don’t have it in me.” She was then treated for anxiety, panic attacks and depression as a result of her 2014 lupus diagnosis. She also had suicidal ideations.

Her former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus said Gomez had said “I don’t want to be alive right now, I don’t want to live.”. Mingus said it was one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there’s nothing there. It was just pitch-black and it’s so scary.

While she was in treatment, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to go to a mental hospital but I didn’t want to be trapped in myself, in my mind anymore. I thought my life was over. I thought this is how I’m going to be forever.

She publicly revealed her bipolar diagnosis in 2020 on the Miley Cyrus Bright Minded Instagram Live Series.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres on Nov 4 on Apple TV+

