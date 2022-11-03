Are Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri dating?

- Advertisement -

It was reported recently on October 28 that Space Sweepers co-stars Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri was seen on a date in Paris on October 21. The duo were spotted with arms linked while walking down an alley.

It is the second time that the pair have faced dating rumours since they have become closer after starring in the film. Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri have made warm comments about each other.

At a press conference for the film, Song Joong Ki expressed, “I miss Kim Tae Ri so much. It would’ve been nice if she was here.” Kim Tae Ri also mentioned in an interview, “Song Joong Ki led the atmosphere on set by making people feel comfortable and giving them comfort. It made me think, ‘As expected of a leading actor.'”

Previously Song Joong Ki was married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo in October 2017. They divorced in 2019.

Oriental Daily reported that agencies for Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri has denied that they are dating. A photo showing a couple on a date in Paris has gone viral and fuelled fan speculation that the stars are seeing each other.

Song’s agency HighZium Studio and Kim’s agency Management mmm said “the dating rumours are baseless”.

Despite the two companies’ denial, fans of the stars still hope that they would get together.

Space Sweepers is a film that was released in early 2021 and it starred Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri.

He played the role of Kim Tae Ho while she embodied Captain Jang Shyun Sook. Their fabulous chemistry and heartwarming comments made during promotions also ignited similar rumors at the time of the movie’s release which was also denied by the agencies.

- Advertisement 2-

Song Joong Ki is famous for his roles in The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021).

As for Kim Tae Ri, she is known for her roles in The Handmaiden (2016), Little Forest (2018), Space Sweepers (2020) and in the historical drama Mr. Sunshine (2018).

Her latest role is in the coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Read More News:

Midnights has Taylor Swift claiming entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Related Posts