Selena says being the most followed woman on IG is a huge responsibility

Actress and singer Selena Gomez says that being the most followed woman on Instagram can be a little heavy although she never really cared about her number of followers.

The actress who was diagnosed with lupus last year said that she has 429 million followers on Instagram, quite a few more compared to her best friend Taylor Swift who has 272 million and Kylie Jenner who has 399 million followers.

“I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo – it’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that.

“I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility though. It’s a little scary.”

Mental Health and IG

Gomez has been in the limelight for her mental health battles having appeared in the documentary My Mind and Me made by Apple TV. In the show, she speaks about dealing with childhood fame, a kidney transplant in 2017 and her break up with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Huffington Post on September 21, she said, “It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it.”

Gomez also admitted that she was very much against the documentary as she felt it could jeopardize her career but now it is a big relief and she feels as if a huge weight has been lifted off her.

AI and Hollywood

Gomez also spoke about artificial intelligence which is currently affecting writers and actors in Hollywood. She said that she doesn’t think anyone in the field they are in would ever want to lean on a computer to communicate or translate their story or what they are trying to say.

She also admits to AI being a terrifying thing but reiterates that it is unlikely to ever replace what a human being can write.

