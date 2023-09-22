Tyra Banks is not having plastic surgery ahead of 50th birthday

As Tyra Banks approaches her significant 50th birthday on December 4th, she openly discussed her stance on plastic surgery, emphasizing that while she hasn’t undergone any age-related procedures yet, she doesn’t rule out the possibility in the future.

In an eye-opening interview with PEOPLE published recently, Banks said that when she sees herself in the mirror, she does not see it. She has not undergone any age-related plastic surgery but she is not against it. Banks have not felt the need for it but may consider it later. However she is not insecure about how she looks.

One reason behind her contentment with her current appearance is her feeling that she doesn’t even identify with being 50, despite the impending milestone. She explained to the outlet that she does not feel like she is 50 when she sees her reflection. She thinks that 50 is the new 30s. She often uses ‘I’m 50’ as an excuse. When people ask her about certain things, she responds that she is 50 so she isn’t doing that or that she speaks her mind because she is 50.

Complementing curves

A mother of one and an esteemed presence in the fashion realm, Banks conveyed her sense of empowerment through her choice of stylish attire that accentuates her curves. She expressed her contentment with how customized garments from the women’s clothing brand Karen Millen enhance her physique, even though it has evolved from her runway days. Banks acknowledged that her body has undergone changes since her runway career, making well-fitted garments, especially tailored pieces, a rare find. She emphasized how these choices make her feel empowered.

She further explained her initial concerns about how some outfits might not fit her well during photo shoots. She says that sometimes she would go for a photoshoot thinking that the clothes would not fit her right and that she will need to employ all sorts of tricks. But then she is proud in wearing these clothes and they look fantastic on her.

Modest birthday celebration

While Banks is an iconic figure from America’s Next Top Model and television, she revealed her preference for a modest celebration rather than a grand birthday party for her 50th.

