Serena Williams launches multimedia company

Serena Williams is continuing to expand her business after tennis. She launched 926 Productions, a multimedia production company on April 17. The company will also be collaborating with Amazon Studios.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” said Williams.

The tennis star appointed former vice president of Grand Electric Caroline Currier as president of the company.

Serena Williams Transformation

“I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions. I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

On her part Currier has in the past produced films like True Story and Painkiller. She was also senior VP of television at Grand Electric.

“She is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport and her commitment to excellence on and off the court is inspiring. As we bring our creative instincts together. I am thrilled to partner with Serena and build out a company that centers on championing impactful and entertaining stories yet to be told.

Several projects are already underway, including the upcoming soccer documentary Copa 71, which relives the blockbuster events surrounding the 1971 Women’s World Cup, the first FIFA-recognized women’s international match.”

Film Production

The film will be executive produced by Williams and Currier.

The William sisters have had a taste of producing a film with their involvement in their family biopic King Richard.

The film had six Academy Award nominations including best picture with Will Smith winning best actor for the film.

The production company is but one of several other successful business ventures for the tennis icon. Her venture capital firm Serena Ventures raised $111 million in funding this year.

“I launched Serena Ventures with the mission of giving opportunities to founders across an array of industries,’ Williams had said in 2019.

Photo above is from Wikipedia

