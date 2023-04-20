BIDEN administration accused of MEDDLING in Hunter Tax Fraud Probe

President Biden is making headlines again right before the Presidential campaign. Unfortunately for the oldest President of the United States, this isn’t good news. It appears that the President is accused of meddling with the probe that is involving his son, Hunter Biden.

According to Breitbart, a whistleblower from the IRS is accusing two political appointees within the Biden administration’s Justice Department of obstructing charges against Hunter Biden. The charges are for tax violations.

However, the whistleblower alleged that these appointees are showing “preferential treatment and politics” in their actions. Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. U.S. prosecutor David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump, has been reviewing evidence. These reviews are to determine if there is enough for a grand jury indictment.

Twitter users react to accusation towards Biden meddling with his son’s investigation

Meanwhile, ABC's World News Tonight was too busy with a news report on a collapse of a parking garage in New York City to report on the whistleblower report on the polarization of the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/v0aPNeEK9r — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 19, 2023

Next, Twitter users are vehemently angry at the traditional news networks in the United States for not covering this bombshell of a story. However, many are commending CBS for disregarding covering up for the President.

Yup — Lidia (@LZB113) April 20, 2023

One of the question that is prominent is regarding the IRS worker being the whistleblower. The user states it is peculiar that the Department of Justice and the FBI are not the ones who made the statement.

And they're getting paid so much to fuck the country. — ScabbeusMajor (@MrScabbeus) April 20, 2023

Conservatives are even asking if there are any honest leaders out there to run America. Another Twitter user states that the political leaders in the United States are receiving an insane amount of money. Unfortunately, regardless of getting high salaries, they are still “destroying” the country.

Sad but true — Pam Williams (@pam99296221) April 20, 2023

Lastly, others are saying that this does not matter at all. Following that, Twitter users are claiming that if the FBI and DOJ are corrupt, this information will go nowhere. However, it is still speculative on whether this accusation is true or not.

