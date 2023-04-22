Tips to lose 10 pounds quickly

Here are seven tips on how to lose 10 pounds quickly. Weight loss is a bane for a lot of people and by the time one starts seeing the weighing scale actually move it often feels like such a long and arduous process ahead.

Reaching your ideal weight is attainable with steady changes to eating habits and lifestyle. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals who are steady with their weight loss (at an average of one to two pounds a week) are more likely to not put the weight back on.

Tips: Drink tea

Medical doctors and twins Tammy Lakatos Shames and Lyssie Lakatos who sit on the board of Eat this Not That say that black, green and oolong teas all have amino acids theanine which promotes relaxation and alertness which helps you to not overeat or binge eat.

“Both iced tea and warm tea will do the trick, however warm tea is soothing and can help to calm nerves since the heat prevents guzzling, adding to the calming ritual. And the liquid in both cold and warm teal will help to take the edge off hunger,” said the twins.

Breathe deeply before eating

- Advertisement -

Taking deep breaths before you tuck in can help you make smarter decisions about what you put in your body, eat slower and digest food more efficiently.

“When the body is functioning optimally, the metabolism works more efficiently and weight loss is easier.”

Peanuts before meals

This one is actually fun, you get to enjoy this snack because it has lots of protein and is a good source of fiber and fat with more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals.

“Peanuts also happen to be highly accessible, affordable, and shelf stable, all important factors in creating a healthy diet for the long term that is sustainable for nearly all lifestyles.”

- Advertisement -

“Our study found that peanuts, which are high in healthy unsaturated fats, can actually aid weight loss. Peanuts are often avoided when people are trying to lose weight because they believe peanuts contain too many calories. However, peanuts actually have a high satiety value, meaning they keep you feeling fuller longer and that can be really helpful for those on a weight loss diet,” said Kristina Petersen, assistant research professor in Texas Tech’s Department of Nutritional Sciences.

Up your protein

Protein is king when it comes to weight loss. Add some poultry, meat, tofu, Greek yoghurt or mixed nuts into your diet.

Eat more fiber

Nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, Melissa Mitri says, “Fiber is found in plant foods and travels through your body undigested. Including adequate fiver in your diet helps slow down digestion, and provides bulk and a sense of fullness, which can help you shed weight.” Fiber includes quinoa, oats, bran, fresh fruits and veggies.

Eat less dairy

- Advertisement -

Cut down on whole milk, butter, sour cream and dressing. “Try nutritional yeast or chopped olives for extra flavor instead of cheese, low-fat yoghurt instead of sour cream, unsweetened almond milk rather than cream in coffee and avocado instead of cheese on salads for a creamy texture,” say The Nutrition Twins.

Increase your cardio

“When compared to other exercise styles such as weight training, cardio is found to produce faster weight loss results. In particular high-intensity interval training (HITT) is one style of cardio that has been studied for its weight loss benefits,” says Mitri.

Read More News

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts