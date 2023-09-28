Shakira charged with tax evasion, owing $7million

A second tax claim has been brought against Shakira by a Spanish prosecutor, alleging that she evaded paying 6.6 million euros ($7.0 million) in taxes in 2018. This information was disclosed in a request submitted to the investigating court and reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Shakira, renowned as the Queen of Latin Pop, has chosen to face trial in Barcelona in November for a separate case in which she denies failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes for the period from 2012 to 2014, a charge that carries a potential prison sentence of up to eight years.

Shakira failed to report earnings

In the latest case, the prosecutor contends that in 2018, Shakira did not report earnings of $12.5 million, which included an advance payment for her El Dorado World Tour, among other income sources.

During that period, she was in a relationship with FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique and resided in Barcelona with their two children.

Singer is resident of Spain

The prosecution argues that she was a resident of Spain and therefore obligated to declare all her global income in Spain, regardless of where it was earned. Instead, they assert that she funneled money to “companies located in countries with low tax rates and limited transparency.”

The 46-year-old singer, known for her millions of record sales worldwide, is accused of failing to pay 5.4 million euros in income tax and is assessed to owe 6.0 million euros after considering accumulated interest, as well as voluntary payments.

Accused of defrauding the state

Additionally, she is accused of defrauding the state of 773,600 euros in wealth tax, resulting in a debt of 625,190 euros.

Shakira’s legal team has stated that she has not received any notification of the new case while residing in Miami.

Preparing for trial

In an emailed statement, her legal team emphasized their focus on preparing for the trial related to the fiscal years 2012-2014, which is set to begin on November 20.

Shakira declined a settlement offer from prosecutors in the 2012-2014 case, expressing her confidence in having conducted herself correctly and transparently from the outset. (Note: The currency exchange rate is $1 = 0.9436 euros.)

