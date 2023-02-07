Sharon Stone talks about misogyny in Hollywood

Sharon Stone spoke about the misogyny in Hollywood in an interview with Variety recently describing some of the unsavory experiences she has had during her time as an actress.

Stone added how misogynists affected her work and performance on film sets and said they just will not listen to her and will not allow her to affect their performance with her performance.

The 64-year-old actress said that she has had in fact to work with some pretty unpleasant men in the past.

“I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do.

“They’re so misogynistic. They will just not listen to me and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting.

“I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience.

Sharon Stone and Co-stars

The actress who has starred in iconic movies like Basic Instinct, Total Recall, Casino and Cold Creek Manor didn’t specify who exactly behaved that way towards her but she did rule out some of her co-stars.

“Now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys.” Stone had worked with both the actors in 1995’s Casino.

Sharon Stone recently appeared on Saturday Night Live with musician Sam Smith. She looked stunning in a gold and black dress while Smith sang the track Gloria in the background.

She also said that although Smith trusted her with his artistic vision, there were really big stars in the past who had not.

“I am not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say f**king opinions… maybe because my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo. But I’m just in it to be present.”

