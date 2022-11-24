Shawn Mendes dates his chiropractor, who is old enough to be his mother

- Advertisement -

It looks like Shawn Mendes has a new love interest, and it’s his chiropractor who is 50 while he is only 24. No doubt it looks almost like a Freudian attraction with a woman who is old enough to be his mother but when the shoe is on the other foot it has always been accepted (ie when a man dates a much younger woman).

Nevertheless, the relationship is definitely raising many eyebrows especially when Mendes was spotted out and about recently with Jocelyne Miranda shopping at a farmer’s market in West Hollywood.

Photographs show the couple walking arm-in-arm looking quite the loving duo with the 26-year age difference not bothering either of them. They had also been seen earlier in November shopping for groceries at Erewhon market in Los Angeles as well as out to lunch at a South Beverly Grill in West Hollywood.

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda?

Miranda is a licensed chiropractor in Los Angeles, California. She has been in practice for 20 years and spends her time between California, and London and travelling all over the world as part of her job.

She uses a method called “bio-mechanical evaluation combined with Joint and Soft Tissue Manipulation techniques and specialises in Spine and Extremity Adjustments.”

She has worked with a number of famous people including Justin Timberlake, Hailey Bieber and Blake Griffin. This is not the first time she has worked with Mendes as she attended to him during his 2018-19 tour as well.

She was working with Shawn Mendes during the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and on Saturday Night Live.

She has even shared posts with Mendes on Instagram featuring birthday parties and backstage glimpses.

In October 2020, Miranda sparked rumours of their relationship when she was seen ‘touching’ Mendes while he was with Camila Cabello. She hit back with a now deleted post that read;

“Maybe because I’m his doctor [and] and old enough to to be is mother.”

Before Miranda, Shawn Mendes was rumoured to be dating YouTuber Hitoshi Moschizuki in February 2022 and was photographed with her in Hawaii.

Read More News:

Related Posts