‘It’s Showtime’ lands top spot on Twitter trend list, launches ‘Girl of Fire’

In time for the show’s 13th-anniversary celebration, “It’s Showtime” launched its new segment “Girl on Fire,” which showcases the talent of fierce ladies on the dance floor while topping Twitter Philippines’ trending topics with the hashtag #ItsShowtimeThe13th.

During the show’s episode on Monday (Oct. 24), the hosts mentioned their annual ‘Magpasikat’ performances, which is a part of their anniversary celebration, and expressed their excitement for the announcement of their groupings.

Meanwhile, in the first run of “Girl on Fire,” the hosts gave viewers sizzling performances by granting impromptu dance samples.

Sample King Jhong Hilario showed off his timeless moves, while first-time segment host Jackie Gonzaga rocked the dance floor.

Anne Curtis also kept up with her co-hosts as she flaunted her dancing skills during the segment’s intro, which made her reminisce about her “twerking days.”

Contestant Cherry Mae Bamuya won as the first daily winner of “Girl on Fire,” triumphing against Axel Rose Bantugan. She will be bringing home P10,000 as her cash prize. She is set to return on Friday for the weekly finals and will collaborate with her chosen coach, Vimi Rivera, for her performance.

Netizens praised the segment’s production value, format, and the panel of judges composed of World of Dance country director Vimi Rivera, Dance Vixen Chie Filomeno, New Gen Dance Princess AC Bonifacio, and Dance Floor Dynamite Direk John Prats.

“Infairness sa #GirlOnFire. Good choice of judges so far, production is very good from stage to VTR to transitions. Plus, Jackie getting her own hosting stint,” said Twitter user @LoveMaeUmali.

“I can say na credible ang set of hurados ng Girl on Fire. At yung coach Vimi talagang very technical. Good choice si Ate Girl na daily winner for choosing him. Matututo talaga siya at mas ma-enhance ang skills,” stated @Jhaypz072127.

User @d_d3fri commented, “Ang ganda ng camera angles and shot ng ‘It’s Showtime’ stage sa bagong segment and the lighting is dope. #ItsShowtimeThe13th.”

Auditions are open for single female dancers, 18 to 35 years old. Audition videos must be sent to [emailprotected] attached with the auditionee’s name, age, address, and contact number or look for Angelica Santos (09557899066).

What are the other surprises in store for the Madlang Pipol? Find out on “It’s Showtime,” 12:45PM on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and iWantTFC.

