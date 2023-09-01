Simon Cowell talks about mental health struggles during pandemic

Simon Cowell has candidly discussed his struggle with depression, revealing that he isolated himself due to his fear of falling ill. The 63-year-old music mogul from America’s Got Talent has faced various health concerns in the last three years, including a serious e-bike accident that required extensive back surgery.

Speaking to The Mirror’s Men In Mind, Cowell shared that his time in isolation during the Covid lockdowns prompted him to seek therapy. He admitted that although he has experienced depression before, he considered it a personal trait.

Covid a catalyst for Cowell

The pandemic acted as a catalyst for him to reconsider his perspective, especially as he witnessed friends falling seriously ill from the virus. This led him to follow his friends’ example of seeking therapy for their well-being. It was during that time that Cowell started thinking about things a different way.

Eventually, he took their advice and found his own therapist, which he now considers a transformative step that he wishes he had taken much earlier. The AGT music mogul wished he had made the decision years ago.

E-bike accident

The past few years have been challenging for Cowell, with the e-bike accident occurring in August 2020. The accident required extensive surgery to mend his back, narrowly avoiding paralysis. The surgery took five hours to fix his back.

Despite rumors about his appearance, he dismisses claims of a facelift while acknowledging minor cosmetic procedures like Botox. Cowell has returned to America’s Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Eric aspires to be a drummer

The show’s current season features various unique talents, including daring performances and a young magician ventriloquist. Cowell’s son, Eric, aged nine, is also pursuing dreams of becoming a drummer in a rock band, inspired by bands like Green Day.

Cowell amusingly admitted that Eric’s decision to audition for Britain’s Got Talent with drumming and singing presents a challenging yet rewarding situation.

