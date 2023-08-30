Conservatives showing confusion as woke X users claim Hitler was “likely” Black 

It is definitely satire but it seems that conservatives do not know the difference anymore at this point. However, who could blame the conservatives for thinking as such notable historical figures are undergoing “Blackwashing” by Hollywood’s new films. Furthermore, a recent movie even depicts Anne Boleyn as a Black woman.

According to the History channel researchers note that Hitler’s relatives had a dominant haplogroup, E1b1b. However, E1b1b is rare in Western Europeans but common in North Africans, especially Berber tribes.

Furthermore, this lineage is also present in Jewish populations, including Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews. While this doesn’t confirm Hitler’s ancestry, as the haplogroup exists in other groups, it’s a noteworthy finding. Geneticist Ronny Decorte emphasized that Hitler would likely find this result displeasing.

Woke X users claim Hitler was black?

Propaganda doing it's thing. — TheCellarSpider.Algo (@CSpiderRTs) August 29, 2023

Popular conservative pages are stating that they can’t tell if this specific post is satire or not. However, there are others who state that this is the woke propaganda. It is still odd for someone to make a random post suggesting Hitler’s origins. Despite that, it could probably be due to them wanting to shake the actual White supremacists to the core.

It’s really astounding how accurate the Nazi descriptions were about Marxism. Guess there’s a reason they spend years just telling students that they are racist, not any of their actual beliefs — Ripglide (@UBdubble) August 29, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives state that the goal of the woke agenda is to cause confusion within all walks of life. Others state that this is what even the Nazis warned about marxists. Conservatives claim that the woke agenda is similar to marxism and that they preach that everyone’s a racist to rope them in their agenda.

it is? do tell. — karl william (@reingold1876) August 29, 2023

Following that, there are those who claim that this is an actual fact. Conservatives disbelieve that this is true. There are several satirical posts depicting Hitler as a Black man. Some even claim that one day, Netflix may cast a Black woman to play him.

WE WYZ NAZIS DAWG SHEEIIITTT — John Locke (@oljhonnysghost) August 29, 2023

Some individuals are jabbing racists who actually look up to the awful character in history. Regardless, it is unclear why woke individuals are trying their best to show that a vile man like Hitler is a person of colour.

