X users calling “non-binary” “lesbian” “trans woman” a man after listening to their voice 

The trend of men becoming non-binary lesbians have been hijacking the trans community for quite some time. Unfortunately, X users tend to confuse individuals with genuine body dysmorphia as these people. However, despite this, they are still making videos all over social media trying to prove that they are women.

For some lesbians, they may feel the pressure to date individuals like these to avoid receiving the label “transphobic”. Furthermore, according to the Guardian, casting judgment on someone’s dating preferences as bigoted is a deeply personal matter. Attraction is subjective.

However, while policing sexual preferences on race is discomforting, it becomes concerning and hazardous when it’s in relation to sexual orientation. There’s an unsettling trend where some activists claim it’s bigoted for lesbians to express their lack of attraction to trans women who are biologically male.

X users calling TikToker non-binary individual as a man

The voice checks out as a man. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) August 29, 2023

- Advertisement -

It appears that an individual identifying themselves as Fae/Faeself who is biologically a male, claims to be trans and is a lesbian as well. However, X users are showing a lack of sympathy to the user by calling the person a man. Social media users are known to be more frank than those on the streets.

Or fubar 😂😂😂 — Shawncknxvll@aol.com (@shawncknxv69649) August 29, 2023

In addition to this, many are mocking the looks of this individual. Unfortunately, for most of us, we cannot really change how we look. However, there are certain looks and styles that we can apply to ourselves for us to look good. Regardless, X users are implying that this individual’s gender is “fugly.”

They are doing this so we discuss their gender and make them famous. She is saying follow me 😭 — Top G (@TopGrealman) August 29, 2023

Conservatives are showing their tiredness towards this whole woke culture. They feel that being too acceptive towards the fetishes of certain men is not healthy. Following that, they state that some individuals tend to over explain their gender identity for the mere thought of attention.

- Advertisement -

X users state that the less we pay attention to these individuals, the less they get famous and irritate others.

Read More News

Related Posts