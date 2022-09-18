‘The Sims 4’ video game is going free to play

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES — Good news for your wallet! From gamers to novices, soon everyone will be able to play The Sims 4 video game for free, starting in October. Here’s how it works.

Times are tough, and EA Sports seems to be taking on board the current issues facing many gamers. The video game publisher announced a nice surprise for fans via its “The Sims” Twitter account.

It says that the life simulation game The Sims 4 will be available free to download from October 18 on PC, Mac and consoles, via the EA App, Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5 and 4, as well as the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It’s a great deal and one that doesn’t appear to be time-limited.

And there’s more good news for players who have already purchased The Sims 4, who will be entitled to their own special surprise.

They can now claim the Desert Luxe Kit as a free gift. However, this must be redeemed before October 17. To do so, go to the main menu after launching the game.

This news, which caused a stir on social networks, suggests a possibly imminent announcement about The Sims 5.

Indeed, EA Sports is poised to stream its Behind The Sims Summit” on October 18, 2022, at 10 am PDT, on the video game’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

It’s an online event during which announcements are expected, and among them, fans are hoping for the fifth installment of the cult game. Stay tuned! – ETX Studio

