Sinaloa Cartel: US gov’t closing in on fentanyl sold on the dark web

The largest, fiercest, and most successful fentanyl trafficking organisation in the world, the Sinaloa Cartel, has been the target of significant enforcement action by the Justice Department.

The main statement of Attorney-General Garland’s press conference on May 2 was this development, It detailed the US government’s vigorous efforts to combat the Sinaloa Cartel and fentanyl trafficking.

The Attorney General claims that drug dealers are increasingly using the dark web to exchange illegal substances for cryptocurrencies. In spite of the fact that they may present their medications as name-brand pharmaceuticals on dark-net markets, the pills are frequently fake and laced with fentanyl.

Operation SpecTor Targets Sinaloa Cartel

A coordinated international law enforcement effort, Operation SpecTor, spans three continents to stop drug trafficking on the dark web. It is an elaborate mix of different agencies across the federal government along with its partners at Europol and EuroJust and law enforcement bureaus in eight foreign countries.

The recent operation led to 288 arrests, the seizure of 117 illegal firearms, 850 kgs of drugs, and $53.4 million in cash and cryptocurrency.

Attorney-General Garland sent out his message to traffickers and criminals very clearly in his announcement: “You can try to hide in the farthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes.”

Fentanyl is a potent artificial opioid that has been responsible for a significant increase in overdose deaths in the United States. It is often sold illegally on the dark web, where transactions are conducted incognito and payments are made using cryptocurrencies.

The US government has employed a number of methods, including law enforcement operations, increased financing for drug interdiction activities, and partnerships with international law enforcement organisations, to combat the selling of fentanyl on the dark web.

Significant amounts of fentanyl and other illegal substances have been seized as a result of these efforts, and those who sold and distributed these drugs on the dark web have been apprehended and prosecuted.

A challenging fight

The US government and law enforcement organisations appear to be making success in their efforts to stop this criminal activity and safeguard public health and safety, even though the sale of fentanyl and other drugs on the dark web remains a substantial concern.

