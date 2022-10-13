Singaporean OnlyFans creator is fined and jailed

OnlyFans creator Titus Low Kaide has been fined SGD3,000 on Wednesday (Oct 12) for sharing obscene photos and videos on the site and he is also jailed for three weeks.

This is the city-state’s first conviction of users on the adults-only platform.

Low, 22, was sentenced to three weeks in prison for accessing his account in breach of a police order. He pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with a police order.