Social media influencer charged for defrauding millions thru romance scheme

Mona Faiz Montrage, aged 30, an influencer has been sent to the United States to confront accusations of defrauding lonely individuals from the country, surpassing $2 million through an intricate global romance scheme.

Initially gaining popularity as a social media influencer with a following of 4.2 million on Instagram, Montrage stands accused by FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll of engaging in various romantic scams that specifically targeted elderly victims. These scams resulted in Montrage acquiring control over fraudulent funds exceeding $2 million.

The charges vs the Influencer

In the United States indictment, she faces several charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering.

Each of these charges can result in a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Additionally, Montrage, originally from Accra, the capital city of Ghana, is charged with receiving stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, as well as conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Romance scams involve individuals being deceived by fraudsters who create fake online profiles on dating websites, social media platforms, or other online forums. These scammers build emotional connections with their victims to manipulate and exploit them for financial gain.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States, romance scams were the costliest type of consumer fraud reported in 2020, with reported losses reaching over $300 million.

Romance scams are not limited to the United States. They occur globally, targeting individuals in various countries where law enforcement agencies face challenges in effectively prosecuting them.

