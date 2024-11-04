Some U.S. states offer free election day childcare for moms

As Election Day approaches, many American parents are exploring options to secure childcare to help them cast their votes without stress.

According to ABC News, innovative initiatives in several states are making it easier—and even free—for parents to go to the polls while ensuring their children are cared for.

Free election day childcare

In North Carolina, Olympic track and field champion Allyson Felix has teamed up with the non-profit Chamber of Mothers to launch a programme through Politisit, offering up to two hours of paid childcare on Election Day.

This initiative is particularly significant in Western North Carolina, where communities are still recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene; here, parents can be reimbursed for up to a full day’s childcare.

Felix emphasized the importance of balancing voting and motherhood, stating, “You should never have to choose between your profession, your passions, and motherhood.

“I’m honoured to partner with the Chamber of Mothers to tell moms that this election, you don’t have to choose between voting and motherhood. This election, you can do both.”

A 2020 study by the Knight Foundation found that over 60% of non-voters are women, with many being single mothers. This highlights the crucial need for accessible childcare to facilitate participation in elections.

Parents looking for reimbursement can complete a Politisit form detailing their childcare costs. Meanwhile, in California, Bumo—a childcare provider focused on education for young children—has contributed $20,000 in free childcare services for families in Los Angeles and San Francisco on Election Day.

Similarly, Brella, a Los Angeles-based childcare centre, is offering a full day of free care for children aged three months to six years.

In New York, Vivvi childcare centres are providing caregivers in New York City and Westchester with a full day of complimentary services while they vote.

Childcare shouldn’t be a barrier to voting

Politisit, along with its partner organizations, is extending these free childcare opportunities across several states, including Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Alabama, and more.

“Childcare is expensive and shouldn’t be a barrier to voting,” Politisit states on its website, reinforcing the belief that parents should not have to choose between fulfilling their civic duties and caring for their children.

This Election Day, a concerted effort is underway to ensure that every parent can participate in democracy without the burden of childcare costs.