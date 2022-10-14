Sonam Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth in style, decks up in pink lehenga: ‘My husband isn’t a fan of the festival but…’

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Karwa Chauth along with her friends and family on Thursday. The actor, who recently gave birth to her first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, with husband Anand Ahuja was spotted at the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor at the family’s Mumbai home. Sonam shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram.

She also shared that although her husband Anand isn’t a fan of Karwa Chauth, they both believe the festival is a great excuse for family and friends to come together. Also read: Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth get together featured Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo and a video of the decorations at her family-hosted Karwa Chauth celebrations. A huge bouquet of red, yellow and orange flowers was seen on a table, along with decorations with garlands of yellow flowers on the windows and walls.

This was Sonam’s first Karwa Chauth since giving birth to son Vayu on August 20. In a selfie shared by a guest, the new mom was seen decked up in a pink lehenga paired with a green blouse and heavy jewellery. She also thanked her mom Sunita for the Karwa Chauth celebrations at their home and said she ‘loved being a part of it and dressing up’.

Sonam also shared her Karwa Chauth look in an Instagram post, and wrote, “My husband isn’t a fan of Karva Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great excuse for family and friends to come together.

“I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC (Karva Chauth) everyone!”

Sonam’s mother Sunita had shared a series of photos from the star-studded Karwa Chauth festivities on Thursday. Sunita wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “I’ve always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition.

“Karwa Chauth isn’t just a day of fasting for your husband’s long life, it’s also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So, wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!”

Sunita shared three pictures in her Instagram post. The first picture was a group photo of all the women who attended the celebrations.

It included celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Rima Jain, and Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal, among others. In the second picture, Sunita Kapoor was seen posing with Shilpa, who was dressed in a bright red saree.

In the third picture, Sunita posed with her sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor and her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey.

