Sophia Loren hospitalised after suffering injury from fall

Actress Sophia Loren is currently hospitalised after experiencing a fall at her residence in Switzerland. Her representative, speaking on Monday, disclosed that the incident occurred on Sunday in the bathroom of her home in Geneva, resulting in several fractures, including those to her femur and hip. Despite the injuries, there is optimism regarding Loren’s recovery following her surgery.

News of the Italian star’s fall was shared via her restaurant chain’s Instagram page on Sunday. The post conveyed that she had sustained hip fractures but had undergone a successful operation. She will now undergo a short period of recovery and rehabilitation. The team at Sophia Loren Restaurant wished her a speedy recovery.

Opening a restaurant

Sophia Loren, who recently celebrated her 89th birthday, had plans to open a restaurant in the Italian city of Bari on September 26th, the fourth bearing her name. She was also set to receive honorary citizenship from Bari. However, all her future engagements have been cancelled due to her current health situation.

Loren’s two sons, Carlo Jr. and Edoardo, have been at her side in the hospital. She shared her sons with her late husband, movie producer Carlo Ponti, who passed away in 2007.

Iconic Italian actress

Known as one of the most iconic actresses of the 20th century, Loren’s last film appearance was in the Italian drama “The Life Ahead,” directed by her son Edoardo. In 2021, Loren appeared in the documentary “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”.

Sophia Loren, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the war drama “Two Women” and received an honorary Oscar from the Academy in 1991, made her last public appearance at the Armani fashion show during the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 2nd.

Loren shared about feeling younger than her age in a November 2020 interview with AARP: The Magazine. She says sometimes she is 86 and does not believe it. She feels she is 20. When she looks at her reflection, she cheers for herself. For her what matters is how she feels inside, how secure and happy she is. She does not ask if she is great or if she is beautiful.

