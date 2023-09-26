X users defending Emma Roberts over statement from Angelica Ross claiming she is transphobic 

The topic of transphobia is one of the utmost sensitive topics on social media. There are ultra conservatives who are vehemently against the entire existence of transgender individuals. Meanwhile there are the ultra liberals who are pushing for the idea that transgenders are better than biological women.

According to reports, Angelica Ross, recently accuses Emma Roberts of making derogatory comments about transgender individuals. Furthermore, she is shedding more light on her experience working with Roberts on American Horror Story: 1984.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross, a 42-year-old transgender actress, discusses her professional relationship with Roberts during their time on the FX series led by Ryan Murphy. Ross recalls a specific incident where Roberts allegedly made a transphobic remark on set and how it affects their interaction.

X users defending Emma Roberts

we still love you Emma ❤️ — aaron (@cardipopspills) September 20, 2023

However, despite the controversy, there are an abundance of users supporting Emma Roberts. Comments stating that they still love Emma Roberts are one of the many showing her support. Users are showing heavy scepticism towards Angelica Ross’ claims against her colleague.

they're gonna be mad at you for this, but this is a valid question. — MadeleneRey 💥 (@Madelene_Rey2) September 20, 2023

One of the biggest scepticism raised is why did Angelica Ross took several years to come out publicly against her colleague. Users state that she should’ve done it earlier, as waiting several years to come out with a story would not be as relevant as she would like it to be. Furthermore, many feel that Roberts would most definitely have a different viewpoint on the whole LGBTQ community within these last few years.

Following that, many believe that Angelica Ross is merely doing this for free clout, especially with the fact that a new season of American Horror Story is coming out soon. They state that she is merely seeking attention at this point. Unfortunately, there are several transphobic comments directed towards Ross.

It’s Not for a cis white man to decide what is an disn’t offensive to a group he isn’t part of — 🍇 𝒩𝒶𝓇𝒸𝒾𝓈𝓈𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝒸 𝑔𝓇𝒶𝓅𝑒𝓈 🍇 (@NarcissisticG) September 20, 2023

Others feel that liberals are diluting the word “transphobia” to people having petty interactions with each other. Users state that Robert’s snarky remarks does not mean harm to anyone, as after all, actresses do have their temperaments.

