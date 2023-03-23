Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin gets engaged after 5 years

Congratulations are in order for Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin! An insider told ET that the pair has gotten engaged.

“Dylan and Barbara are engaged,” the source revealed. “They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together.”

Palvin spotted with engagement ring

In early March, Sprouse and Palvin sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted at the Mammoth Film Festival and Palvin had a ring on that finger. Reps for the couple did not confirm their engagement at the time.

A source told ET, “Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival. Dylan let her do her thing at events and she was in a great mood.

Barbara was a social butterfly and bopped around and talked to different people. They would make sure to check in with each other while they were out and spend time just the two of them too. When they were together, it was clear they were very in love.”

- Advertisement -

The couple started dating in 2018 after Sprouse, 30, slid into the Palvin’s DMs, however, the model didn’t reply to his cheeky message for nearly 6 months.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number,’” Sprouse recalled to W Magazine.

However, Palvin, 29, explained that she waited to reply because she “wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

Palvin flew to China for their first date

But she made a major move by flying out to China in 2018, where Dylan was having six-month movie shoot, in order to have their first official date.

Since then, the twosome has become one of the internet’s favourite couples: from matching on red carpets to Sprouse surprising Palvin with Shake Shack after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

- Advertisement -

Yet it wasn’t until the pair quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic that the Disney Channel alum and model realized they were truly meant to be.

“What we’ve come out noticing is that we’re super compatible,” he told ET in 2020.

“It’s like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. We’ve already divided labour around the house in certain ways … I think our relationship …is stronger than ever.”

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts