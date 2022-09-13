Squid Game wins at Emmy Awards 2022

- Advertisement -

Korean hit series Squid Game made history by winning in six out of the 14 categories it was nominated in. Its lead actor Lee Jung-jae walked away with the Outstanding Lead Actor role in a Drama Series making him the first Asian to do so for his portrayal of Seong Gi-Hun.

He is also the first person to win this award for a foreign speaking role. Lee played Player 456, a single cash-strapped father who eventually wins the game.

“Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you Squid Game team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea,” said Lee in his acceptance speech.

The show’s creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk also won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing.

“A huge thank you to Netflix and Ted Sarandos-I mentioned your name,” he joked pointing at the Netflix executive amongst the crowd.

“Since Squid Game got put in nomination at the Emmys, people have keep telling me that I made history. But I don’t think that I made history by myself. Because it was you who opened up the doors for Squid Game-I have to say we made all history together. I truly hope this won’t be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys. And I also hope this won’t be my last Emmy either,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Squid Game also won for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series which went to Lee You-Mi, Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.

The dystopian series was a huge hit when it first streamed on Netflix about a year ago. The series chronicles a group of players with big financial problems competing in a deadly game for a massive cash prize, roughly the equivalent of $35million.

Other actors in the show such as Park Hae-soo and Hoyeon were also nominated.

