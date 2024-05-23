;
Stefanik lodges ethics complaint against Judge Merchan

ByGemma Iso

May 23, 2024
Rep. Elise Stefanik has filed an ethics complaint against Judge Juan Merchan, the presiding judge in Trump’s New York hush money trial. This dramatic move adds fuel to the already fiery legal battles surrounding former President Donald Trump.

While Stefanik’s complaint may not immediately impact the trial, it represents a strategic effort by Trump allies to undermine the credibility of the judicial process.

It also marks another attempt to challenge the integrity of those handling cases against the former president.

The ethics complaint

“Acting Judge [Juan] Merchan is in clear violation of section 100.3(E)(1)(d)(iii) of the Rules of Judicial Conduct for the New York State Unified Court System, as his family has enriched itself through anti-Trump fundraising mentioning this case directly.”

She argues that a Trump acquittal would be detrimental to Democrats, including clients of Merchan’s daughter, Loren, who is involved in Democratic consulting. Conversely, a conviction could financially benefit these same clients through increased fundraising.

Stefanik’s complaint aligns closely with the Trump campaign and right-wing allies who have seized upon Loren Merchan’s professional ties to the Democratic Party to call for Judge Merchan’s recusal. This comes after Merchan dismissed Trump’s previous demand for recusal, referencing guidance from the New York court system’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics.

The relentless Elise Stefanik

Stefanik, a staunch Trump supporter and vocal defender, has been relentless in her efforts to challenge the judiciary’s handling of Trump-related cases. She has filed five formal complaints against various judges and prosecutors, including submissions to the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the New York Bar Association, and the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

This is not Stefanik’s first ethics complaint against judges overseeing Trump’s cases. Last November, she accused Judge Arthur Engoron of “weaponized lawfare” against Trump, although that complaint was ultimately dismissed.

