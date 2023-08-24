Store owner shot for displaying Pride flag

A clothing store owner was shot and unalived over the issue of a rainbow Pride flag hanging outside her shop. Laura Ann Carleton, 66 was shot on August 18 at her store, Mag Pi, in Cedar Glen which is located about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

The shooter, Travis Ikeguchi, 27 also died in a subsequent shootout with the police. The incident started with Ikeguchi tearing down the flag and yelling homophobic slurs at Carleton and when she confronted him he made several disparaging remarks.

Carleton was not even an LGBTQ+ person, she simply wanted to advocate for everyone in the community. California governor Gavin Newsom said that the whole incident was simply horrific and had no place in the state.

Hurting others for displaying the Pride flag?

Human Rights Campaign president, Kelley Robinson said, “LGBTQ+ American are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived – they are real, tangible and dangerous.”

Ikeguchi had social media accounts with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-law enforcement material.

In an interview with CNN, her daughter Ari Carleton said that this was not the first time that this had happened. When the flag had been torn down previously, her mother had simply replaced it with an even bigger flag.

“She was so fearless, and any negative reaction she just powered through.” Carleton said that she had in fact ordered a new flag just before as the current one looked old.

“She had told my dad that she ordered it because the one that had been hanging had naturally faded from the sun,” she said.

Hollywood director Paul Feig also paid a tribute to Carleton saying that she was a wonderful friend.

Feig said it was a big loss to the LGBTQ+ community as she had always been an ally.

“This intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realise their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love.”

