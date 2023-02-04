Princess Diana’s home is up for sale

The childhood home of Princess Diana is on sale. The historic family home known as Dallington Hall in Northamptonshire has hit the market for £995,000. The charming home is adjacent to Dallington Park.

The home was formerly owned by Charles Spencer who lived there until he became the sixth Earl of Spencer upon his brother’s death in 1910.

In 1980 the home was sold and converted into apartments but now the house is back on the market. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and 4,663 square feet of living space spread over three floors.

Stunning Diana Estate

There is an enormous drawing room, dining room and breakfast area as well. The kitchen is well fitted with built-in appliances. The lower ground floor has a large vaulted games room, a utility room, a well-equipped shower room with sauna and a boiler room that can be used as an annexe.

The front door opens to a Georgian oak staircase and the lower ground floor features a wine cellar and a sauna.

- Advertisement -

The grounds are equally lovely with a south-facing terrace, a mews courtyard and a garden with an ornamental pond.

The home of Diana also housed wounded soldiers during World War II.

According to the estate agent Nick Pattinson, “Dallington Hall is exceptionally beautiful and something of a lifestyle property. It occupies the largest part of the mansion block and offers a rare opportunity to be the custodian of a very important building. It’s certainly a property that captures the imagination.”

On January 27, the iconic purple velvet gown of Princess Diana was also auctioned off for $600,000. The gown sold for more than five times its pre-estimate value, making it the most expensive royal gown ever sold at an auction. The auction was organized by Sotheby’s New York. The late Princess of Wales wore it in an official portrait in 1991 and during a Vanity Fair photoshoot in 1997.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Related Posts