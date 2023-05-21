Summer makeup trends to make you look beautiful under the scorching sun

Summer is a time for fun in the sun, but it’s also a time when many people want to look their best. With the warmer weather comes a chance to shed the layers of winter and show off a little more skin.

Whether you’re heading to the beach, or pool, or just enjoying a backyard BBQ, feeling beautiful and confident is essential.

However, the heat and humidity of the season can present some beauty challenges, such as sunburn, sweat, and frizz. Here are some makeup tips and tricks for looking and feeling your best during the summer season. From skincare and makeup to haircare and fashion, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to stay beautiful all summer long:

Tinted Moisturizer Instead of a heavy foundation, try using a tinted moisturizer with SPF. This will even out your skin tone while also protecting you from the sun.

Dewy Skin A dewy finish is perfect for summer as it gives a healthy glow to the skin. Use a hydrating primer and a luminous foundation to achieve this look.

Bold Lip Colors Bright and bold lip colors like hot pink, coral, and red are perfect for summer. They add a pop of color to your look and complement the bright summer clothing.

Colored Eyeliner Try adding a pop of color to your eyes with bright-colored eyeliner. Shades like turquoise, purple, and green are perfect for summer.

Sun-kissed Bronzer Use a bronzer to give yourself a sun-kissed glow. Apply it to the upper portions of your face where the sun naturally hits.

Glossy Eyelids A glossy eyelid is a trendy summer look. Apply a clear gloss to your eyelids or use a shimmery eyeshadow to achieve this look.

Remember, less is more during summer, so focus on keeping your makeup light and natural while incorporating these trends to enhance your beauty. Additionally, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun by using sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

