Report: Sungai Buloh signals the start of my fight to clean up Umno, says Khairy

Barisan Nasional (BN) hopeful for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat Khairy Jamaluddin said he wished to clean up Umno’s image and admitted disliking a few of his party colleagues.

In the event he wins the Sungai Buloh seat in the 15th general election (GE15), there will be bigger challenges ahead such as bringing change to the country, Umno and BN, he said at an event with Pertubuhan Amal Kebajikan Agama dan Masyarakat (Perakam) in Kelab Rahman Putra last night, according to a report from Berita Harian.

“I also want to bring change to my party and for Umno to be seen as noble vessel for the Malay community.

“Right now, many come and meet me, telling me that it’s not that they dislike Umno but that they are displeased by a few in Umno,” he was quoted as saying.

The report also described Khairy as saying in a “cynical tone” that all parties need to admit that Umno requires change to return to its former glory.

He reportedly described Umno as having lost its way and needing to be improved so that it returns to the right path.

“I want to win GE15 to ensure Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s role as prime minister.

“After that we can clean up Umno while bringing back the people’s confidence,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly went on to attribute being assigned to contest Sungai Buloh as punishment for being a reformist in Umno who is unable to keep quiet.

“It is for this reason (wanting change) that this time my fight will not simply stop at Sungai Buloh but for the future of the country, Umno, and BN.

“If I win, God willing, we will see huge changes. It will begin in Sungai Buloh and end in Putrajaya,” he was quoted as saying.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday reportedly commented on Khairy’s desire to become prime minster, saying: “First of all, he must strengthen the party, not weaken the party. He must win in Sungai Buloh. He must also be accepted by the party and not contradict the party.”

He also reportedly told Khairy to instead thank him for even allowing the latter to contest in Sungai Buloh this election.

Earlier, Khairy claimed that Ahmad Zahid might not be satisfied because he disputed the BN chairman’s decision regarding his candidacy for the 15th general election.

Khairy said he had to contest Sungai Buloh as he had no other choice.

